Coldwave Conditions: IMD Predicts Spell Of Rain In THESE Places In First Week Of New Year 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a western disturbance, a cyclonic circulation over eastern Afghanistan in the lower troposphere, is expected to impact Northwest India from 4th January 2025.

As reported by ANI, IMD scientist Naresh stated,“At present, there is a western disturbance over North Pakistan. It is likely to affect the Western Himalayas in the next two to three days and cause light to moderate snowfall.”

This disturbance is likely to bring the following weather conditions:

Western Himalayan Region (1st to 3rd January 2025): Light isolated to scattered rainfall and snowfall. From the 4th to the 6th of January, rainfall and snowfall will become more widespread, with heavy rainfall and snowfall expected in isolated areas, particularly over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on the 5th of January.

Plains of Northwest India (4th to 6th January 2025): Light to moderate rainfall is expected in isolated to scattered areas.

Additionally, a cyclonic circulation over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal will likely bring light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, particularly in south Tamil Nadu on 31st December 2024.

Coldwave warnings

Cold Day Conditions: Cold conditions are expected in isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, and East Uttar Pradesh on 1st January 2025.

Dense Fog Warnings: Dense fog is expected to occur during late-night and early-morning hours in isolated pockets across regions including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until 5th January.