Doha Institute, Tamkeen Academy Sign Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Institute of Studies (DI) and Tamkeen Academy has signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in areas of mutual interest through the Excellence Center for Training and Consulting at the DI.

The memorandum was signed by Director of the Excellence Center Dr. Ahmed Almaweri, on behalf of the DI President, and Managing Director of Tamkeen Academy Dr. Ahmed Al Faqih on Monday.

The agreement supports collaboration in several areas, specifically in training and capacity-building, the provision of advisory services to various entities, the implementation of studies and surveys, as well as exchange of experiences in line with the strategic directions of both organisations.

Both parties agreed that this memorandum serves as the institutional framework for their cooperative activities and provides input to the identification of areas of mutual interest. Effective from the date of signing, the memorandum is valid for three years and may be renewed for additional periods upon mutual agreement.

The Excellence Centre for Training and Consulting was established under the umbrella of the Doha Institute of Graduate Studies in 2015 as a distinguished hub for training and consulting expertise for ministries, government bodies, non-profit organizations, and community partners.