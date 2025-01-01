Action-Packed Races At Al Rayyan And Al Uqda To Mark New Year

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) kicks off 2025 with exciting meetings, featuring the Umm Al Zabar Cup on New Year's opening evening at Al Rayyan Racecourse.

The Umm Al Zabar Cup Day will feature eight thrilling titles, culminating in the marquee Purebred Arabian Open Allowance Race (Class 2).

A star-studded lineup is set to compete for the prestigious trophy tonight promising a spectacular start to the year.

Among the top contenders for the title are Eifrit and Mared Al Jasra, both trained by Jassim Ghazali, as well as Fayq Al Shahania, saddled by trainer Rudy Andre Nerbonne. These top-class competitors are expected to deliver an exciting contest.

The Al Rayyan event will pave the way for one of the major meetings of the QREC season – the highly anticipated nine-race H H Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani Trophy Day, which will take center stage tomorrow at Al Uqda Racecourse.

The key highlight of the Al Uqda event is the QR500,000 H H Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani Trophy – Local Purebred Arabian (Class 1) over a 1400m distance. Among the strong contenders are Ibrahim Khaled Elahmed-trained Suka'ar, Hamad Al Jehani-trained Roma and Bakir, trained by Alban Elie de Mieulle. Razy, under jockey Mickael Barzalona, clinched victory in the previous edition of the race.

The first feature race tomorrow, the QR500,000 H H Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani Cup – Purebred Arabian (Class 1 Gr2) International Race, will also showcase a stellar field. Al Shaqab Racing's Al Wakrah, Al Khbaib and Ghadah alongside Wathnan Racing's Jabalah, are among the key competitors. Last year, Jefferson Smith guided Eifrit to a memorable victory in this prestigious race.

The opening week of the New Year will conclude with the Al Rakayat Cup Day, scheduled for Saturday and featuring seven exciting races at Al Uqda Racecourse.

The day's main attraction will be the 2200m Thoroughbred Handicap 70-90 (Class 3) offering the coveted Al Rakayat Cup. Among the challengers vying for the title are Sussex, Wafei, Enforced and Elliptical promising an action-packed finale to the week.

The ongoing QREC 2024-25 horse racing season includes a total of 69 race meetings, ensuring a vibrant and competitive calendar ahead.

Today

18th Al Rayyan Race Meeting - Umm Al Zubar Cup

Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (Class 6)

Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate (Class 6)

Local Thoroughbred Handicap 0-50 (Class 5)

Thoroughbred Handicap 50-70 (Class 5)

Thoroughbred Handicap 65-85 (Class 4)

Local Thoroughbred Handicap 55-75 (Class 3)

Thoroughbred Handicap 80-100 (Class 2)

Umm Al Zubar Cup - Purebred Arabian Open Allowance Race (Class 2)

Tomorrow

19th Al Rayyan Race Meeting - H H Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani Trophy

Very Nice Name Cup - Thoroughbred Novice Plate (Class 5)

Charm Spirit Cup - Thoroughbred Handicap 70-90 (Class 3)

Yasmeen Cup - Thoroughbred Handicap 75-95 (Class 3) (Far Bend) Win And In Shalfa Qualifier

French King Cup - Local Thoroughbred Open Race (Class 2)

Umm Qarn Trophy - Thoroughbred Open Race (Class 2) Win And In Shalfa Qualifier

H H Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani Silver Cup - Purebred Arabian (Class 2) Restricted Race

Majd Al Arab Sprinter Championship - Purebred Arabian (Class 1 Gr3) International Race

H H Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani Cup - Purebred Arabian (Class 1 Gr2) International Race

H H Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani Trophy - Local Purebred Arabian (Class 1)

On Saturday

5th Al Uqda Race Meeting - Al Rakayat Cup

Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (4yr Only) (Class 6)

Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate

Thoroughbred Handicap 45-65 (Class 6)

Local Thoroughbred Handicap 0-50 (Class 5)

Thoroughbred Novice Plate (Class 5)

Thoroughbred Handicap 70-90 (Class 3)

Al Rakayat Cup - Thoroughbred Handicap 70-90 (Class 3)