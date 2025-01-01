1.22 Lakh Condom Packs: How India Prepared For New Year 2025 Afterparty, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa Shares Trends

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As India welcomed 2025, celebrations were in full swing, and quick-commerce companies like Blinkit played a key role in ensuring party essentials reached customers on time. Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, shared an interesting snapshot of New Year trends on X (formerly Twitter).

He revealed that Blinkit was delivering 1,22,356 condom packs, 45,531 bottles of mineral water, 22,322 PartySmart tablets and 2,434 packets of Eno. Dhindsa jokingly asked if these items were part of the“after-party prep”, showcasing the platform's efficiency during peak festivities.

For the unversed, Himalaya PartySmart is a herbal remedy that prevents hangovers by reducing acetaldehyde buildup to cure symptoms like headache and nausea.

However, Dhindsa's update did not satisfy the social media users who wanted more information.

“Can you share a percentage split on condom type and flavour? Would be interesting to see,” one user wrote.

“Pls give breakup of Brands so we get Market data on what's selling,” wrote another.

Other users had different queries.

“So party in this new generation means sex?” asked one user while another wondered,“Why are all the quick commerce handles sharing sales number of condoms? To promote safe sex?”

“Condom sales is much less? So any population outbreak coming next year?” posted a curious user.

New Year 2025: Update from Swiggy

Swiggy earlier posted,“kisi ne calcutta biryani mangwayi hai aur instructions mein daala hai no aloo. bhai fir lucknow biryani mangwata na (Someone ordered Calcutta biryani and added“no potato” in the instructions. Brother, then why not just order Lucknow biryani instead?)”