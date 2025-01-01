عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Congratulates Sudan's Chairman Of Transitional Sovereignty Council

Amir Congratulates Sudan's Chairman Of Transitional Sovereignty Council


1/1/2025 2:15:41 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, sent a cable of congratulations to Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan HE Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

MENAFN01012025000063011010ID1109046236


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search