Amir Congratulates Sudan's Chairman Of Transitional Sovereignty Council

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, sent a cable of congratulations to Chairman of the Transitional Council of the Republic of the Sudan HE Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

