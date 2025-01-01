Experts Highlight Efforts Toward Environmental Sustainability In Qatar Amid Climate Change

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Environmental experts shed light on national efforts to achieve environmental sustainability in the face of climate change during a discussion session held as part of the Third Environmental Forum.

The event was organized by Friends of the Environment Center under of Sports and Youth, in collaboration with Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and several national entities.

The session, moderated by Hassan Ahmed Al Kaabi, a youth activities supervisor at Friends of the Environment Center, featured a distinguished panel of experts.

Participants included Third Environmental Researcher at Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Lolwah Ali Al Kuwari; Meteorology Consultant at General Authority of Civil Aviation Dr. Ahmed Abu Obeid; and Third Environmental Engineer at Public Works Authority (Ashghal) Eng. Jaber Jassim Al Sarour, along with representatives from Qatar Youth Hostels.

The experts emphasized Qatar's ability to strike a balance between strengthening its national economy and addressing climate change challenges by adopting strategies focused on renewable energy investment, clean technologies, and diversifying economy away from dependence on oil and gas.

The participants highlighted the importance of technological innovation and scientific research in achieving environmental sustainability and stressed the necessity of enhancing international cooperation to combat climate change.

They pointed out that integrated policy adoption could reduce impact of climate change on oil and gas sectors while supporting growth in other areas such as technology and innovation.

The discussion also addressed Qatar's key challenges, including its heavy reliance on oil and gas as primary revenue sources and high costs associated with transitioning to clean energy.

Recommendations included developing green technology and sustainable tourism sectors, increasing investments in carbon capture and storage technologies, and strengthening international cooperation while leveraging climate finance opportunities.

On climate change adaptation, participants noted that Qatar has adopted measures such as developing infrastructure resilient to extreme weather conditions and implementing climate monitoring systems to enhance predictive capabilities and take preventive actions.

They added that advanced technologies contribute innovative solutions to mitigating environmental impacts and adapting to climate change. Qatar can capitalize on its abundant solar resources to develop renewable energy technologies, such as converting sunlight into electricity and implementing smart energy storage solutions.

Carbon capture and storage technologies can help reduce carbon emissions from the oil and gas sector, while solar-powered water management systems can address water scarcity issues.