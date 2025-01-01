Ivory Coast Announces Withdrawal Of French Troops
The President of Côte d'Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, has declared
the withdrawal of French troops from the country, highlighting the
growing confidence in the nation's armed forces,
Speaking in an address to the nation, Ouattara emphasized the
progress made in modernizing Côte d'Ivoire's military.“Ivorians
should be proud of the modernized state of their armed forces. In
this context, we have decided to withdraw French troops in a
coordinated and organized manner,” the president stated.
This announcement aligns with France's broader strategy to
reduce its military presence in West and Central Africa. The
country plans to scale down its troops in the region from
approximately 2,200 soldiers to 600.
The shift follows a similar decision by Senegalese President
Bassiru Diomay Fay, who recently announced the withdrawal of French
and other foreign forces from Senegal by 2025. The developments
signal a shift in the regional approach to security, with African
nations taking greater responsibility for their defense.
