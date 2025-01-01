Ivory Coast Announces Withdrawal Of French Troops

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of Côte d'Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, has declared the withdrawal of French from the country, highlighting the growing confidence in the nation's armed forces, Azernews reports.

Speaking in an address to the nation, Ouattara emphasized the progress made in modernizing Côte d'Ivoire's military.“Ivorians should be proud of the modernized state of their armed forces. In this context, we have decided to withdraw French troops in a coordinated and organized manner,” the president stated.

This announcement aligns with France's broader strategy to reduce its military presence in West and Central Africa. The country plans to scale down its troops in the region from approximately 2,200 soldiers to 600.

The shift follows a similar decision by Senegalese President Bassiru Diomay Fay, who recently announced the withdrawal of French and other foreign forces from Senegal by 2025. The developments signal a shift in the regional approach to security, with African nations taking greater responsibility for their defense.