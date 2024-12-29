OMODA & JAECOO Middle East Spare Parts Distribution Center Completed, Shipping Efficiency Increased by 85%

(MENAFN- AMC) Dubai, UAE, December 27, 2024: On December 19th, the OMODA & JAECOO Middle East Spare Parts Distribution Center officially opened in the Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai. This spare parts distribution center is the brand's first regional integrated storage center and the largest Chinese spare parts distribution center in the Middle East. At the opening ceremony, senior executives including Zhang Guibing, the president of Chery International, and Peng Gang, Vice President of JD Logistics Middle East and North Africa（MENA), attended the event. Additionally, over 10 representatives from Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as users from various fields, were present to witness this milestone moment.



The OMODA & JAECOO Middle East Spare Parts Distribution Center, with its vast inventory, significantly enhances the efficiency and coverage of parts supply. Through efficient supply chain management and high-quality after-sales service, it fully meets the lifetime vehicle needs of users in the Middle East.



Grand Opening of the Middle East Spare Parts Distribution Center: Leading the way in high-quality and efficient service.

The OMODA & JAECOO Middle East spare parts distribution center covers an area of 12,000 square meters, making it the largest distribution center for Chinese automotive brands in the Middle East. The distribution center is strategically located, with proximity to the Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport, just a 15-minute drive away.



The OMODA & JAECOO Middle East spare parts distribution center stocks over 20,000 different parts, with a parts variety fulfillment rate of 95% and a core component fulfillment rate of 100%, fully meeting the diverse needs of vehicles in maintenance and repair. To build an efficient and intelligent warehouse management system, OMODA & JAECOO has introduced a modern WMS (Warehouse Management System) wireless logistics management system. This system provides real-time visibility of inventory levels, locations, and movements, helping optimize inventory levels and reduce stockouts. Additionally, through features such as barcode scanning and automated order processing, the WMS significantly improves order accuracy, reduces human errors, and enhances customer satisfaction. It also enables a 24-hour supply of urgent VOR (Vehicle Off-Road) parts, offering round-the-clock service. This creates an unobstructed "fast lane" for quickly responding to market demand, flexibly allocating resources, and providing efficient and timely parts delivery services.



Localized development is progressing, while global services are expanding rapidly

The establishment of the OMODA & JAECOO Middle East Spare Parts Distribution Center is not only a testament to the brand's deep commitment to the Middle Eastern market, with a keen insight into and strategic layout for localization but a key pillar in the brand's global strategy and an important part of its global service network. The Middle East Spare Parts Distribution Center significantly strengthens the regional service network in the UAE and the entire Middle East. Compared to other Chinese brands in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region that rely entirely on sourcing and shipping parts from China, the shipping cycle has been reduced from the usual 60 days to just 9 days, improving shipping efficiency by 85%. This accelerates the efficiency and quality of the parts supply process in the Middle East, precisely addressing the local market's urgent demand for high-quality, responsive services.



OMODA & JAECOO has established in-depth cooperation with numerous global top distribution centers and logistics companies such as JDand Kuehne + Nagel, ensuring that global spare parts can be delivered to global users at the optimal cost and the fastest speed, effectively breaking through geographical boundaries and achieving global service coverage and a convenient experience.



Globally, OMODA & JAECOO will gradually establish spare parts centers on each continent so that global users can enjoy rapid and reliable spare parts services. Building on this foundation, OMODA & JAECOO is accelerating the development of its global parts service system, with plans to gradually establish five major spare parts distribution centers globally. These parts centers will serve as bridges connecting the brand with its customers, demonstrating that the brand not only has strong product research, development and manufacturing capabilities, but also has an efficient and flexible global supply chain management system, enabling it to quickly adapt and meet the personalized needs of different regional markets.



When it comes to supply chain inventory management, traditional approaches such as inventory optimization and cost control are essential. The successful completion of the OMODA & JAECOO Middle East Spare Parts Distribution Center highlights the brand's new management thinking and business model, as well as its innovation in technology and management capabilities. Looking ahead, OMODA & JAECOO will continue to deepen its global service network, extending this commitment not only to the Middle East but to every corner of the world. Through continuous technological innovation and service optimization, it aims to further shorten distances and provide global customers with more convenient, efficient, and personalized service experiences. Reshaping the new landscape of after-sales service for Chinese automotive brands.





