UAE’s Air Arabia inaugurates first direct flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow

(MENAFN) Air Arabia, the UAE-based low-cost airline, has inaugurated its first direct flights between Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and Moscow Domodedovo International Airport. The new route operates three times a week, marking a significant expansion in Air Arabia's network. This development, announced by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), aims to enhance connectivity between the UAE and Russia, catering to the growing demand for accessible travel options.



Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia, stated that the launch of the direct route between Ras Al Khaimah and Moscow underscores the airline's commitment to offering affordable and convenient travel solutions. He also highlighted that this initiative aligns with Air Arabia's strategy to support tourism growth and strengthen trade relations between the two nations. The new route adds to the airline’s efforts to promote Ras Al Khaimah as a hub for international connectivity.



Air Arabia continues to expand its operations from Ras Al Khaimah, providing direct flights to a range of destinations such as Cairo, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Calicut. In December, the airline introduced a new route to Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, further enhancing its offerings from the emirate. Additionally, a new aircraft was added to its fleet in Ras Al Khaimah, reflecting the airline’s growth and commitment to serving its customers.



With the inclusion of Tashkent in its network, Air Arabia now serves a total of eight destinations from Ras Al Khaimah, including Cairo, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Jeddah, Calicut, and Moscow. Furthermore, the airline also operates direct flights to Tashkent from its other hubs in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. These expansions solidify Air Arabia's position as a key player in the region’s aviation industry while meeting the diverse travel needs of its customers.

