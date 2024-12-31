Home Secretary In Srinagar, Reviews Flagship Schemes

He called on the Commissioner Secretaries to ensure that common people in Jammu and Kashmir get direct benefits of the centrally sponsored schemes.

Official sources said that the Union Home Secretary chaired a key meeting here and evaluated the progress of infrastructure and employment-driven projects funded by the Centre.

They said that the meeting was attended by J&K Chief Secretary Atal Duloo, Commissioner Secretaries of different departments and other top officials.

Sources said that the Union Home Secretary took the feedback from the Commissioner Secretaries on the implementation of the ongoing centrally sponsored flagship schemes including, 'One Nation, One Ration Card,' PM Mudra Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Bharat Jal Jeevan Mission, Smart City Mission, Broadband connectivity and other schemes.

They said that the Commissioner Secretaries apprised the Union Home Secretary about the progress achieved and steps being taken to complete the targets of reaching out to the last deserving person in the queue.

The Union Home Secretary, sources said, stressed on the need to focus on ensuring that common people in J&K get direct benefits of the centrally sponsored schemes.

“A holistic strategy that combines people-friendly measures with uncompromising counter-terrorism efforts is essential for a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir,” he said..

After chairing the meeting at SKICC on the banks of Dal Lake here, the Union Home Secretary concluded his 2-day Kashmir visit and left for New Delhi.

Pertinently, the Union Home Secretary had arrived in Srinagar on Monday. He had chaired a security review meeting which was attended by the top brass of the security forces.

The Union Home Secretary had called on the security top brass to work towards achieving the goal of 'terror-free Jammu and Kashmir' at the earliest and emphasized on the need to act tough against the terrorists and their supporters. He had reiterated the government's resolve about zero tolerance towards terrorism.

He had appreciated the security agencies for working in close coordination with each other in the decisive action against the terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He had stressed on the need to implement“Area Domination Plan” and“Zero Terror Plan” in mission mode.

