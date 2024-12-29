Die Welt opinion editor resigns after publishing Elon Musk's controversial op-ed

(MENAFN) Eva Marie Kogel, the opinion editor at Germany’s leading daily Die Welt, has resigned following the publication of an op-ed by Elon Musk, in which he defended the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.



In a post on X, Kogel explained, "I have always enjoyed running the opinion pages of Welt and Welt am Sonntag. Today, an article written by Elon Musk appeared in Welt am Sonntag. I handed in my resignation yesterday, after it went to print."



Musk, the billionaire founder of SpaceX, Tesla, and X (formerly Twitter), wrote the piece after praising AfD on social media. In his op-ed, Musk called AfD "the last spark of hope" for Germany, claiming that its "pragmatic" approach could revive the country. He criticized other political parties for being out of touch with the concerns of regular people, asserting that the "traditional parties have failed Germany" and caused economic stagnation, social unrest, and a decline in national identity.



Despite AfD's far-right positioning, Musk argued that their portrayal as extreme was "clearly false," framing them as political realists who resonate with many Germans feeling ignored by the political establishment.

