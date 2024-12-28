Zelensky Thanks Doctors For Their Work In Extreme Conditions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed his gratitude to doctors and emergency services who save lives in Ukraine every day.

The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky said that "under constant air raid alerts and shelling, during power outages, in the challenging times of a full-scale war, our people, despite all these hardships, receive high-quality and professional care from our doctors."

"Ukrainian medics provide assistance and care to those affected, saving lives anytime, anywhere, and under any circumstances," Zelensky wrote.

He also shared photos of doctors at work and thanked all medical personnel, nurses, emergency services, and everyone dedicated to the noble mission of saving lives.