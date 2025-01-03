China Covid-Like Virus Outbreak: Can HMPV Spread To India? Here's What Experts Say

(MENAFN- Live Mint) It has been a little over four years that China, India and several other countries recovered from the fangs of the pandemic. Three days into 2025, and the spread of a new mysterious virus in China is causing panic.

The virus, called human metapneumovirus (HMPV) has been spreading in China. The country reported rising cases of HMPV, especially among those under 14 in northern provinces, reported Reuters. Amid such developments, there have been speculations on whether the virus will impact India, or bring back the COVID-19 days.

Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover, Head of Critical Care and Pulmonology, CK Birla Hospital Gurugram told Times Now that while HMPV cases have been reported in China, there is no case in India up till now, and highlighted that there was no need to panic.

“With Indian density, people's spread of respiratory viruses needs to be of concern. Some precautionary hygiene practices like hand washing, more usage of masks in crowded areas, and avoiding someone's close contact can reduce that risk,” Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover said, reported Times Now.

HMPV symptoms similar to that of common cold or flu, such as mild fever, runny nose, and cough.

How does HMPV spread

The human metapneumovirus is also fomite borne, meaning it spreads from an infected person to another, or from an infected surface to a person.

It can spread from close contact like shaking hands with an infected person, from the coughing and sneezing of an infected person.

Touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the face (mouth, nose, or eyes), can also lead to the spread of HMPV.

As per reports, the Chinese government is piloting a monitoring system for pneumonia of unknown origin to avoid the lower levels of preparedness witnessed five years ago during the COVID-19 outbreak.