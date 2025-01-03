"Power Of Paanch": Disney+ Hotstar's Next To Be Out From January 17

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Disney+ Hotstar has another treat for movie buffs, as they have recently announced their latest venture, "Power of Paanch," a tale of friendship and beyond.

The show will be premiering on the OTT on January 17th this year. + Hotstar shared the announcement on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, with the caption, "New Superheroes on the block! Elements come to life with #PowerOfPaanch Streaming from Jan 17."

The post was accompanied by a 30-second clip, giving the netizens an insight into the exciting world full of magic and mystery. The had the tagline, "When the power of nature unite, superheroes are born."

"Power of Paanch" is touted to be a captivating tale of some young

friends whose relationship is gripped with dark secrets and unimaginable betrayals. Shifting our focus, the series will enjoy an ensemble cast with Riva Arora, Aditya Raj Arora, Jaiveer Juneja, Bianca Arora, Yash Sehgal, Urvashi Dholakia, Barkha Bisht, Tanvi Gadkari, Anubha Arora, Omar Kandhari, Sagar Dholakia, and Bhanuj Sood, along with others.

Ektaa R Kapoor, who has bankrolled the project under her banner Balaji Telefilms Ltd., also shared her views on "Power of Paanch." She was quoted saying, "I believe in creating content that resonates with people of all age groups and backgrounds. The beauty of OTT platforms lies in their ability to reach diverse audiences across regions, making storytelling even more exciting. Power of Paanch is a show that embodies this vision, offering elements that viewers are sure to enjoy. It's a compelling tale of self-discovery and resilience, interwoven with themes of friendship and love. Producing this series has been an exhilarating experience. The concept of blending elemental powers with profound human connections feels both universally relatable and refreshingly unique."