Turkish FM To Blinken: Necessity To Cooperate With Syria's New Administration

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan on Saturday affirmed necessity of cooperating with the new administration in Syria to ensure stability of the country and complete the interim period regularly.

Fidan made the remarks in a phone contact with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according a foreign spokesperson.

However, Fidan said that neither the "terrorist organizations," the Party of Kurdistan (the PKK) nor the People's Protection Units (the YPG) should be allowed to hide in Syria, affirming that Ankara supports efforts by the new leadership to ensure the country's territorial sanctity and security. (end)

aas













