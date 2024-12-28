Turkish FM To Blinken: Necessity To Cooperate With Syria's New Administration
Date
12/28/2024 3:05:07 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
ANKARA, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday affirmed necessity of cooperating with the new administration in Syria to ensure stability of the country and complete the interim period regularly.
Fidan made the remarks in a phone contact with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according a foreign Ministry spokesperson.
However, Fidan said that neither the "terrorist organizations," the labor Party of Kurdistan (the PKK) nor the People's Protection Units (the YPG) should be allowed to hide in Syria, affirming that Ankara supports efforts by the new leadership to ensure the country's territorial sanctity and security. (end)
aas
MENAFN28122024000071011013ID1109037944
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.