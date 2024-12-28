Delhi Cong, BJP Welcome LG-Ordered Probe Against Data Collection By AAP

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Delhi unit of and BJP on Saturday welcomed a probe ordered by Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena against the illegal collection of women's data by AAP volunteers.

The data was collected in the garb of enrolling beneficiaries for the Chief Mahila Samman Yojana.

Welcoming the LG's order, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav said that after Aam Aadmi Party Government's departments called the bluff of Kejriwal's promise of giving Rs 2,100 to women and free to the elderly, he was adopting unfair methods like misusing Punjab for mounting surveillance on Congress candidates.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva stated that the party welcomes the directive issued by the Lieutenant Governor to investigate complaints of data collection from women under the garb of the Mahila Samman Yojana and its potential transfer to private companies.

“If any cyber crime takes place against Delhi women, the sole responsibility would fall on Kejriwal for collecting their private data under the Mahila Samman Yojana and passing it on to private parties,” he said, adding that the BJP would fully cooperate with the investigation if needed.

Sachdeva said Kejriwal has been feeding lies to the people of Delhi for the past 10 years and has failed to fulfil any of his promises. He questioned whether a cabinet proposal to grant Rs 2,100 monthly under the Chief Minister Mahila Samman Yojana had ever been passed.

He further accused Kejriwal of using women's issues only for electoral gains and called on him to learn from BJP-led states about quietly and effectively implementing programmes to support women.

Sachdeva highlighted successful initiatives like the Mahatari Shakti Rin Yojana in Chhattisgarh, Ladli Yojana in Madhya Pradesh, Lado in Haryana, and Ladli Bahna Yojana in Maharashtra.

In a separate development, Sachdeva pointed to a video of Kejriwal circulating on social media in which the former Delhi CM is heard saying that he had now understood politics well enough to know that the promise of cleaning the Yamuna would not fetch votes.

The Delhi BJP President remarked that Kejriwal never paid attention to Yamuna cleaning because it did not benefit him politically.

Sachdeva emphasised that Kejriwal's admission of negligence in Yamuna cleaning is an insult to the sentiments of millions of Chhath devotees.