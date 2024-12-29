QNB Continues To Strengthen Role In Protecting Customers From Fraudulent Activities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group continues to strengthen its role in protecting customers from fraudulent activities by spearheading initiatives to combat phishing scams and fraud in Qatar, in alignment with its commitment to customers' safety across all its operations.

The Group adopts a plan based on two main pillars: upgrading information security and utilising the Bank's technological capabilities on one hand, and raising awareness of cyber threat risks and promoting information security culture within the community on the other.

As the first local bank in Qatar to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign against phishing“Stay informed, stay protected”, QNB has been at the forefront of educating its customers about the dangers of fraudulent schemes.

QNB has also launched a special partnership with the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), which underscores its commitment to a safer digital banking environment in Qatar, to implement the National Strategy of Cyber Security 2024-2030.

The Bank has also implemented a number of strategic measures to enable it to operate more effectively to protect its customers' funds and personal data.

QNB has also implemented advanced transaction monitoring and controls, and provided several awareness workshops to ensure proactive detection and prevention of suspicious activities.

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market.