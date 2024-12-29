Iran’s president starts key infrastructure, housing, energy projects in North Khorasan

(MENAFN) President Masoud Pezeshkian, along with senior cabinet members, kicked off a series of important infrastructure, housing, and energy projects during a two-day visit to North Khorasan Province in northeastern Iran. These initiatives aim to drive regional development. The projects, aimed at improving both the quality of life for residents and the economic prospects of the province, cover a wide range of sectors.



Among the initiatives, 14 electricity projects were inaugurated, aimed at strengthening the province’s energy infrastructure. These included modernizing power grids and expanding electricity access to both rural and urban areas. The goal is to ensure reliable energy delivery that will support local industries and improve daily life for residents, enhancing overall economic stability in the region.



In the transport sector, Minister of Transport and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh inaugurated 42 projects related to roads and transportation. These include expansions of highways, improvements to rural roads, and upgrades to the region's overall transport infrastructure. These efforts are part of a larger national strategy to modernize Iran’s transportation network, which will also contribute to more efficient regional trade and connectivity.



Additionally, 2,000 new residential units were inaugurated in North Khorasan, addressing housing shortages and contributing to the National Housing Movement. This initiative aims to provide affordable housing to residents across Iran, improving living standards and fostering further regional development. President Pezeshkian’s visit highlights the government's commitment to regional growth, and discussions with local officials focused on future economic and infrastructure initiatives.

