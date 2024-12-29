عربي


Kerala Police' Road Safety Advisory Has Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas Shoulder Bump' Reference: 'Travel Only On Permitted...'


12/29/2024 3:19:29 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kerala Police on December 28 has given road safety advisory taking reference from Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas shoulder bump' incident. In the video, Sam Konstas is seen driving straight, while Kohli is shown coming from the wrong side in a vehicle.

It also further writes,“Travel only on permitted track.”

Taking to X,“It's okay to be "King" Follow traffic rules. While keeping yourself safe Keep others safe too.”

Live Mint

