Kerala Police' Road Safety Advisory Has Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas Shoulder Bump' Reference: 'Travel Only On Permitted...'
12/29/2024 3:19:29 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kerala Police on December 28 has given road safety advisory taking reference from Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas shoulder bump' incident. In the video, Sam Konstas is seen driving straight, while Kohli is shown coming from the wrong side in a vehicle.
It also further writes,“Travel only on permitted track.”
Taking to X,“It's okay to be "King" Follow traffic rules. While keeping yourself safe Keep others safe too.”
