Iran Cabinet members appoint Hossein Khanlari as new head of Iran Air

(MENAFN) Hossein Khanlari has been appointed as the new head of Iran Air (Homa), the national airline of Iran, following approval by the Cabinet on Wednesday, December 25. The Cabinet members voted in favor of his appointment during their meeting, marking a significant step in the airline’s leadership change.



Khanlari brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served as the head of the Civil Aviation Organization in the mid-2000s. His extensive career also includes his position as a strategic advisor to the head of Qeshm Air in 2022. Additionally, Khanlari has held various roles within the Tehran Municipality, showcasing his diverse leadership skills across both aviation and public sector management.



The appointment of Khanlari is seen as part of the Iranian government’s broader strategy to enhance Iran Air’s operational efficiency. With his leadership, the government hopes to improve the airline’s performance and competitiveness in the regional aviation market, an area that has faced increasing competition in recent years.



Khanlari’s extensive experience in the aviation sector and his proven track record in managing complex organizations position him well to lead Iran Air into a new phase of growth. His leadership is expected to help address challenges within the airline and strengthen its role as a key player in the regional aviation industry.

MENAFN29122024000045015839ID1109038770