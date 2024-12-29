New Year 2025: What's Open And What's Closed - Banks, Markets, Schools, Restaurants, More In Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Year 2025: With the new year fast approaching, and as people prepare to welcome the New Year , we take a look at what is open and what's closed on January 1, 2025.

From banks , stock markets, schools, restaurants, and more, we check what's open, what's restricted and what's closed in the major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Are Banks Closed?

While the Reserve of India (RBI ) has not yet announced its official list of holidays for the 2025, it is expected that January 1 will be a holiday for New Year. Please check with your local bank branch for their holiday schedule.



In the national capital of New Delhi, and northern states of Punjab and Haryana, schools have winter break from January 1-15, 2025.

In Jammu and Kashmir, schools will be closed till February 2025. Rajasthan schools are closed till January 5, 2025.

Are Schools Closed?

The BSE and NSE have announced their list of holidays for 2025, and January 1 is a working day as usual. All trading activities will continue as usual on the first day of the year for the stock markets in India.



In Mumbai, bars, restaurants , and pubs are allowed to operate until 5 AM as part of extended New Year's celebrations. While terrace parties can continue beyond midnight without music, strict decibel limits are in place.

In Hyderabad, three-star and above hotels, clubs, bars, and restaurants are allowed to host New Year parties, subject to prior permission. Further, outdoor sound systems must be turned off by 10 PM in line with Supreme Court guidelines, and indoor sound systems are capped at 45 decibels until 1 AM. Please note that enforcement against drunk driving will be strict, with fines up to ₹10,000, imprisonment, and vehicle seizures. In Bengaluru , the police and BBMP announced that all celebrations must end by 1 AM. Major flyovers will be closed after 10 PM, with exceptions made for the KIA International Airport elevated expressway, where two-wheelers are prohibited from 10 PM on December 31 until 6 AM on January 1. The use of loudspeakers and bursting of firecrackers during the celebrations has been prohibited.

What's Open?