UP Teacher Watching Porn In Class Grabs 8-Year-Old 'By His Hair', Slams His Head Against Wall

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, a school teacher, allegedly watching porn, got so furious at students laughing at him that he thrashed an 8-year-old boy who had first caught him in the act.

The teacher, Kuldeep Yadav,“grabbed my son by his hair and slammed his head against the wall,” said the 8-year-old's father.

According to NDTV, quoting the student's father, Yadav was reportedly watching a porn on his mobile phone in the classroom when the students started discussing his act and laughing among themselves.

“He also thrashed him with a cane. My son sustained injuries, including in his ear. I have registered a police complaint against the teacher,” the victim's father said.

The boy and his classmates were reportedly laughing at Yadav over watching the video in the classroom. Angered by it, he grabbed the boy by his hair and slammed his head against the wall, NDTV said.

The police have taken the teacher into custody for questioning, and a probe is underway.

Superintendent Of Police (Rural) Gopinath Soni told NDTV that a case has been filed and a detailed probe is underway.“We have taken the teacher into custody for questioning.”

In a similar incident, a teacher of a convent school in Chitbaragaon was booked for allegedly beating a class six student for wearing a cap to school.

The teacher allegedly beat the child again after his father complained to the school authorities about the incident, Chitbaragaon police station in-charge Prashant Kumar Chaudhary told news agency PTI.

An FIR was filed against Jitendra Rai, a teacher at Nav Bharat Children Academy, on the complaint of Anil Kumar Gupta from Jai Prakash Nagar village on Wednesday, police said.

In his complaint, Gupta accused Rai of using abusive language against his son, Shlok Gupta, for wearing a cap to school and beating him for it, Chaudhary said, adding that the incident took place on December 20.