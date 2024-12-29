'Asthi Visarjan' Of Ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Performed At Yamuna Ghat Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The ashes of former Prime Manmohan Singh were immersed at the Yamuna Ghat near the Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila Sahib in Delhi on December 29, This immersion was done a day after the former Prime Minister was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat.

His ashes were brought to the Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila Sahib earlier today.

The family of the late Dr Manmohan Singh will perform rituals at the Gurudwara including Shabad Kirtan (musical recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib), Paath (recitation of Gurbani) and Ardas.





Meanwhile, Gursharan Kaur, wife of former PM Manmohan Singh, also arrived at the Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tilla for Kirtan and Guru Path. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate in the presence of his family, friends, colleagues and government dignitaries.

President Droupadi Murmu , Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid their last respects to the former PM by placing a wreath near his mortal remains earlier today.

The last rites were carried out at the VIP Ghat as per the Sikh rituals. Dr Singh's mortal remains were placed on a pyre of sandalwood sticks.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also present for the cremation ceremony after they paid tribute to the former Prime Minister.

Dr Singh's political career spanned several decades, with notable positions including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he spearheaded economic reforms that transformed India's economy.

He served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

His tenure is particularly remembered for his steady leadership during economic crises and his contributions to modernising India's economy.

After his second term, Dr Singh retired from public life, having led India through a period of unprecedented growth and international recognition.

He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA lost the general elections.

(With inputs from ANI)