Bybit Web3 Wallet Integrates Tonstakers: The First Of Its TON Staking Offerings To Expand Defi Opportunities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With this integration, Bybit Web3 Wallet users can now seamlessly stake ($TON) and receive $tsTON (Tonstakers LST) in return. The value of $tsTON increases relative to $TON every 26 hours, ensuring competitive rewards while contributing to the growth and success of the TON ecosystem. The integration also opens the door for 130 million users in the TON ecosystem to access TON staking directly within the Bybit Web3 Wallet.

Bybit is dedicated to simplifying DeFi adoption by providing intuitive and user-friendly staking experiences. This milestone partnership with Tonstakers enables users to unlock annual returns estimated between 3% and 5% APY, with rewards automatically compounded, further cementing Bybit's role as a leader in DeFi accessibility.

Why Tonstakers Matters: The First of Its Kind

Tonstakers is the inaugural partner in Bybit Web3's TON staking initiative, setting a new standard for staking services. With a total value locked (TVL) exceeding $260 million and a significant market share in the liquid-staked TON sector, Tonstakers offers Bybit Web3 Wallet users unparalleled access to TON staking benefits:



Effortless Staking : Securely stake $TON with ease, thanks to the user-friendly interface within the Bybit Web3 Wallet.

Earn $tsTON Rewards : Receive tokenized staked Toncoin ($tsTON), which can be leveraged within DeFi applications across the TON ecosystem. Explore DeFi Liquidity : Engage with Tonstakers Earn to provide liquidity using $tsTON, unlocking diverse earning opportunities.

"Bybit Web3 is proud to deepen our integration with the TON blockchain, a crucial step in our mission to foster a thriving and interconnected Web3 ecosystem," said Emily Bao, Head of Bybit Web3. "This integration empowers our users with seamless and trusted access to TON liquid staking pools and unlocks valuable earning opportunities. As a strong believer in DeFi adoption, Bybit Web3 is committed to bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3, creating simple, easy, and accessible solutions that bring the benefits of decentralized finance to a wider audience. We believe this integration will significantly contribute to the growth and success of the TON ecosystem."

Start Staking Today

To begin staking your $TON and earning with $tsTON, visit and discover the power of Bybit Web3 Wallet's integration with Tonstakers. Bybit Web3 Wallet currently supports a wide range of staking services beyond TON tokens, including ETH, USDT, USDC, bbSOL, SUI, and more.

