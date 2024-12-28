Pilot Training Lapse: DGCA Suspends Akasa Air Officials

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Mumbai:

The Directorate General of Civil (DGCA) on Friday (Dec 27) suspended Akasa Air's Director of Operations and Director of Training for six months over alleged lapses in pilot training.

The two senior executives, associated with the airline partly owned by the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala family, were found to have failed in ensuring compliance with civil aviation requirements, according to DGCA orders issued on December 27.

The suspension follows the DGCA deeming their responses to show-cause notices-issued on October 15 and October 30-unsatisfactory.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, in its orders, also advised the airline to nominate "suitable" candidates for the two positions.

Response to the query sent to Akasa on the issue was awaited.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) while issuing suspension orders, said: "It has been found in regulatory audit conducted by DGCA on Oct 7, 2024, at M/s SNV Aviation Private Limited (Akasa Air), Mumbai, that RNP training (Approaches) is being conducted on simulators which have not been qualified for the same... which is in violation of Para 7 of CAR Section 7, Series D, Part VI." Stating that the director of operations and the director of training at Akasa Air "failed to ensure the compliances of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR)," the DGCA said that the two officials "failed to train personnel adequately ... also repeated lapses/violation has been found pertaining to training".

The DGCA in its order also said that the two senior executives have " failed to discharge duties to meet applicable legal requirements and to maintain safe operations" as per certain provisions of a particular CAR.

