Austria Receives 12 Combat Aircraft As Part Of Cooperation With Italy
Date
12/29/2024 12:07:44 AM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Austria is set to receive 12 Leonardo M-346FA combat aircraft in
collaboration with Italy, Azernews reports.
"Austrian plans include the purchase of 12 Leonardo M-346FA
aircraft under an intergovernmental agreement with Italy," the
statement said. These aircraft will replace the Saab 105 training
aircraft, which were decommissioned in 2020. The budget for the
purchase was approved back in 2022.
According to Austrian Defense Minister Claudia Tanner, the
aircraft purchased from Italy will bridge the capability gap in
Austria's Air Force, enhancing pilot training by 100 percent and
significantly bolstering the country's air defense systems.
The Leonardo M-346FA is a two-seat light combat jet capable of
carrying weapons. Austria will use the aircraft for pilot training,
ground support, and air defense operations. The M-346FA's advanced
systems and versatility make it a significant asset for Austria's
defense needs.
The Leonardo M-346 family of aircraft, designed by the Italian
aerospace company Leonardo, is renowned for its advanced training
and light combat capabilities, making it an ideal choice for
nations seeking to upgrade their air forces with modern,
cost-effective solutions.
The purchase is part of Austria's ongoing effort to modernize
its military forces and enhance its defense capabilities amidst
increasing regional security concerns.
