Austria Receives 12 Combat Aircraft As Part Of Cooperation With Italy

Austria is set to receive 12 Leonardo M-346FA combat aircraft in collaboration with Italy, Azernews reports.

"Austrian plans include the purchase of 12 Leonardo M-346FA aircraft under an intergovernmental agreement with Italy," the statement said. These aircraft will replace the Saab 105 training aircraft, which were decommissioned in 2020. The budget for the purchase was approved back in 2022.

According to Austrian Defense Claudia Tanner, the aircraft purchased from Italy will bridge the capability gap in Austria's Air Force, enhancing pilot training by 100 percent and significantly bolstering the country's air defense systems.

The Leonardo M-346FA is a two-seat light combat jet capable of carrying weapons. Austria will use the aircraft for pilot training, ground support, and air defense operations. The M-346FA's advanced systems and versatility make it a significant asset for Austria's defense needs.

The Leonardo M-346 family of aircraft, designed by the Italian aerospace company Leonardo, is renowned for its advanced training and light combat capabilities, making it an ideal choice for nations seeking to upgrade their air forces with modern, cost-effective solutions.

The purchase is part of Austria's ongoing effort to modernize its military forces and enhance its defense capabilities amidst increasing regional security concerns.