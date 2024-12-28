South Korea Plane Crash: Landing Gone Wrong As Jeju Air Flight 2216 Veers Off Runway, Catches Fire Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A plane with malfunctioning landing gear veered off the runway, hit a fence and caught fire Sunday at an airport in southern South Korea, killing at least 28 people, according to the emergency office and local media.

The emergency office said the fire was almost put out and rescue officials were trying to remove from the Jeju Air passenger plane at the airport in the southern city of Muan. It said the plane with about 180 people was returning from Bangkok.

(More to come)