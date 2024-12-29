Turkiye Plans To Build Three Nuclear Power Plants By 2035
12/29/2024 12:07:44 AM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Turkish authorities plan to build three nuclear power plants in
the country by 2035, Azernews reports.
"We need two more large nuclear power plants: one in Sinop and
the other in Thrace. The year 2025 will be a turning point for us,
as we will determine the technology and models for these stations,"
said Alparslan Bayraktar, Turkiye's Deputy Minister of energy and
Natural Resources.
Turkiye's first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu, is set to begin
generating electricity in 2025. The first reactor is expected to
produce 1,200 MW of electricity, which will meet approximately 2.5
percent of Turkiye's energy needs. Once all four reactors are
operational, Akkuyu will have a total capacity of 4,800 MW,
providing around 10 percent of the country's total energy
consumption.
According to Bayraktar, the launch of Akkuyu NPP will enable
Turkey to significantly reduce its dependence on natural gas
imports, cutting 7-7.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually and
saving approximately 3 billion U.S. dollars.
Akkuyu NPP is a major project being built in collaboration with
Russia's Rosatom and represents Turkiye's commitment to
diversifying its energy sources and reducing reliance on imported
fossil fuels.
The construction of two additional nuclear plants in Sinop and
Thrace is part of Turkiye's broader strategy to meet the growing
energy demands of its population and support its ambitious
industrial growth.
The use of nuclear energy in Turkiye is seen as a crucial step
towards energy independence and a move to meet Turkiye's climate
goals by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
