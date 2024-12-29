Moldova's PM Condemns Gazprom's Decision, Threatens Arbitration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Moldova's Prime Dorin Recean condemned the Russian company Gazprom's decision to halt to the country starting January 1, 2025.

That is reported by NewsMaker and relayed by Ukrinform.

Recean criticized Gazprom's move on Saturday, describing it as a Kremlin tactic aimed at leaving residents of the Transnistrian region without heat and electricity in the middle of winter.

“This decision once again confirms the Kremlin's intent to weaponize as a tool, turning the residents of Transnistria into hostages. The condemns such repressive tactics and reiterates that it does not recognize any debts invalidated by international audits,” Recean stated.

He assured that Moldova would overcome any difficulties arising from Moscow's actions.

“Moldova has diversified its gas supply sources to reduce dependency on the right bank of the Dniester. We will continue to ensure gas supplies from alternative sources and protect vulnerable consumer groups. Additionally, the government will closely examine legal options, including turning to international arbitration, to defend national interests and demand compensation for Kremlin decisions that harm our economy and endanger citizens' safety,” Recean emphasized.

Earlier on Saturday, Gazprom announced its intention to stop gas supply to Moldova at 8:00 Moscow time on January 1, 2025, citing Moldova's alleged refusal to settle gas supply debts.

Acting head of Moldovagaz, Vadym Cheban, confirmed that the company had "taken note" of Gazprom's decision.

On December 5, Prime Minister Recean requested that Parliament declare a state of emergency in the energy sector.

By December 13, Moldova's Parliament approved the state of emergency, citing uncertainty over the continuation of Russian gas supply in 2025.

A state of emergency in Moldova's energy sector was enacted on December 16, set to last for 60 days.

On December 18, during a government meeting, Recean called on colleagues to respond to the Ministry of Energy's request for resource conservation measures.