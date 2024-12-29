Iran Arrested MKO-Linked Individual In NW Province

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Dec 29 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran's intelligence forces, arrested an individual, linked with the“terrorist group” Mujahedin-e Khalq Organisation (MKO), in north-western Iran's Ardabil province, it was reported yesterday.

The individual is the“ringleader” of an MKO-affiliated network, and was arrested following cyber-intelligence operations by the provincial intelligence unit of Iran's Islamic Guards Corps (IRGC), as well as, necessary judicial orders, Ardabil's Prosecutor, Jalal Afaqi, was quoted as saying, without specifying the date of the arrest.

The suspect was in contact with“hostile (anti-Iran) media, created networks in the virtual and real space, to disturb public opinion, carried out anti-security actions and met the hostile groups' intelligence and operational needs,” Afaqi said.

Iran designates the MKO as a terrorist organisation, accusing it of having assassinated tens of thousands of Iranian citizens. The group is currently based in Albania.– NNN-IRNA

