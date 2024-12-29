Azerbaijan's Pragmatism: How Media Speculation Fails To Stir Controversy On AZAL Plane Crash

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Although the news of the emergency landing of an AZAL Embraer190 passenger plane near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, as a result of serious damages from external interference, made headlines on world news portals, it did not satisfy many speculators in terms of creating a bigger scandal. For example, at the time of the incident, some insiders dreamed of watching a blood-curdling gladiator fight in the Colosseum. But the result was not what they had imagined...

Some anti-Russian groups actually saw this incident as another hostile front against Russia. Against the backdrop of the investigation that had been going on for several days after the plane crash, various versions were already being invented and the foundations were being laid to create a chaotic picture between Russia and Azerbaijan. Although the support was not unanimous, subtexts such as "Hey, you were an ally", "Russia must respond!" and inflammatory campaigns began to affect a sensitive public audience.

At that time, many influential Western media outlets were expecting a response from Azerbaijan to Moscow rather than a Russian admission for circulation.

Let us recall the recent past: On November 9, 2021, on the eve of the sensitive situation in Garabagh after the Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani side accidentally shot down a Russian military helicopter in the air. This incident not only caused a stir in the media but also began to be discussed in terms of Russia's reaction to Azerbaijan. The same media organizations that are currently twisting the issue in the same way were interpreting the incident three years ago in a similar way. Some claimed that the official Kremlin would open a serious criminal case against Baku and believed that the issues could deepen and become a source of extensive topics. However, the pragmatic approach of the parties to the issue accelerated the resolution of the case in a positive direction.

The incident involving the AZAL passenger plane on December 25 formed another topic and focused news hunters on the motives of the incident.

So what were they hoping for? What kind of reaction did they expect from Baku?

The West often acts as a catalyst, getting things done, and then retreats. This has been observed in long practice, and Azerbaijan has not allowed outside interference to get close to the issue.

The determined struggle of President Ilham Aliyev against the background of clarifying the incident and revealing the motives of the crime prevented a sharp reaction in both internal audience and external circles. Some circles, wanting to use the situation for their own benefit, forgot about the unity between the people and the head of state of Azerbaijan. At such a sensitive moment, the reaction of the people was of ripple effect for them. As the images reflected on social networks described the incident, the sensitive cords between Baku and Moscow were further strained. Only pragmatism could play an important role here.

After all, Baku and Moscow are allied states, and this alliance is reflected in important points in the document signed in 2022. Azerbaijan could have discussed the incident with Russia in a different way, and it is no longer noted or commented on who would benefit more from burning bridges between the two states.

Such incidents happen often, and relations between the parties do not become strained unless the incidents are deliberate.

Russia stated that it needed time to investigate the incidents and to get more insight into the matter, and after 2 days of intensive investigations, an apology message was sent to Azerbaijan. This was a confession that demonstrated Russia's ability to admit its mistakes and its commitment to the partnership between the two states. It also reduced the importance of external forces to zero and emphasized the importance of stability in the South Caucasus.