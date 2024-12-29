Azerbaijan's Pragmatism: How Media Speculation Fails To Stir Controversy On AZAL Plane Crash

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
Although the news of the emergency landing of an AZAL Embraer190
passenger plane near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, as a result of
serious damages from external interference, made headlines on world
news portals, it did not satisfy many media speculators in terms of
creating a bigger scandal. For example, at the time of the
incident, some Political insiders dreamed of watching a
blood-curdling gladiator fight in the Colosseum. But the result was
not what they had imagined...
Some anti-Russian groups actually saw this incident as another
hostile front against Russia. Against the backdrop of the
investigation that had been going on for several days after the
plane crash, various versions were already being invented and the
foundations were being laid to create a chaotic picture between
Russia and Azerbaijan. Although the support was not unanimous,
subtexts such as "Hey, you were an ally", "Russia must respond!"
and inflammatory campaigns began to affect a sensitive public
audience.
At that time, many influential Western media outlets were
expecting a response from Azerbaijan to Moscow rather than a
Russian admission for circulation.
Let us recall the recent past: On November 9, 2021, on the eve
of the sensitive situation in Garabagh after the Patriotic War, the
Azerbaijani side accidentally shot down a Russian military
helicopter in the air. This incident not only caused a stir in the
media but also began to be discussed in terms of Russia's reaction
to Azerbaijan. The same media organizations that are currently
twisting the issue in the same way were interpreting the incident
three years ago in a similar way. Some claimed that the official
Kremlin would open a serious criminal case against Baku and
believed that the issues could deepen and become a source of
extensive topics. However, the pragmatic approach of the parties to
the issue accelerated the resolution of the case in a positive
direction.
The incident involving the AZAL passenger plane on December 25
formed another topic and focused news hunters on the motives of the
incident.
So what were they hoping for? What kind of reaction did they
expect from Baku?
The West often acts as a catalyst, getting things done, and then
retreats. This has been observed in long practice, and Azerbaijan
has not allowed outside interference to get close to the issue.
The determined struggle of President Ilham
Aliyev against the background of clarifying the incident
and revealing the motives of the crime prevented a sharp reaction
in both internal audience and external circles. Some circles,
wanting to use the situation for their own benefit, forgot about
the unity between the people and the head of state of Azerbaijan.
At such a sensitive moment, the reaction of the people was of
ripple effect for them. As the images reflected on social networks
described the incident, the sensitive cords between Baku and Moscow
were further strained. Only pragmatism could play an important role
here.
After all, Baku and Moscow are allied states, and this alliance
is reflected in important points in the document signed in 2022.
Azerbaijan could have discussed the incident with Russia in a
different way, and it is no longer noted or commented on who would
benefit more from burning bridges between the two states.
Such incidents happen often, and relations between the parties
do not become strained unless the incidents are deliberate.
Russia stated that it needed time to investigate the incidents
and to get more insight into the matter, and after 2 days of
intensive investigations, an apology message was sent to
Azerbaijan. This was a confession that demonstrated Russia's
ability to admit its mistakes and its commitment to the partnership
between the two states. It also reduced the importance of external
forces to zero and emphasized the importance of stability in the
South Caucasus.
