Russia Shells Sumy Region 65 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Sumy region was subjected to 65 Russian strikes in the past 24 hours.

That's according to the regional military administration , Ukrinform reports.

"During the day, the Russians launched 65 strikes targeting border territories and settlements in the Sumy region,” the report reads.

A total of 239 explosions were recorded, officials say.

The Khotyn, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Shalyhine, Esman, and Seredyno-Buda communities were subjected to shelling, the report reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to British intelligence, the Russians have changed the tactics of massive missile and drone attacks on Ukraine.

Photo: Sumy RMA