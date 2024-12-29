Russia Shells Sumy Region 65 Times In Past Day
Date
12/29/2024 12:07:49 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Sumy region was subjected to 65 Russian strikes in the past 24 hours.
That's according to the regional military administration , Ukrinform reports.
"During the day, the Russians launched 65 strikes targeting border territories and settlements in the Sumy region,” the report reads.
A total of 239 explosions were recorded, officials say.
Read also:
War update: 82 clashes on front lines since day-start, fighting ongoing in eight sectors
The Khotyn, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Shalyhine, Esman, and Seredyno-Buda communities were subjected to shelling, the report reads.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to British intelligence, the Russians have changed the tactics of massive missile and drone attacks on Ukraine.
Photo: Sumy RMA
MENAFN29122024000193011044ID1109038456
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.