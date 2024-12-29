Putin inks "Strategy for Countering Extremism in the Russian Federation"
12/29/2024 12:18:00 AM
(MENAFN) Putin inked a decree on the recent "Strategy for Countering Extremism in the Russian Federation", which for the first time created the concept of "Russophobia". This was stated by radio Liberty with reference to the official portal of legal information, Ukrinform reads
In the new approach, "Russophobia" is outlined as "an unfriendly, biased, hostile attitude toward Russian citizens, the Russian language and culture". Also, discriminative actions by the government of countries unfriendly to Russia are mentioned as Russophobia.
In line with the strategy's definition, extremism is exploited by select states in hybrid warfare and intervention with other countries' internal affairs. According to Russian authorities, Ukraine is one of the origins of extremism, "radical neo-Nazi formations" are functioning, which threaten Russia.
The document names the Russian attacks in Ukraine the "Ukraine crisis", which serves as a weapon to stir up anti-Russian sentiment and a hybrid war. According to the text, removing dangers from Ukraine's territory is a crucial duty.
