Anti-Dumping Investigations Launched Against Chinese Chemical And Yarn

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 28 (KNN) The Commerce has launched formal investigations into the alleged dumping of two products from China, marking another chapter in the country's ongoing efforts to protect domestic industries.



The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) is examining potential dumping practices related to nylon filament yarn from China and Vietnam, as well as trimethyl dihydroquinoline (TDQ), a chemical used in the rubber industry.

The investigations were initiated following formal complaints from domestic manufacturers. A consortium of companies including Century Enka, Gujarat Polyfilms, and Oriilon India filed the petition regarding nylon filament yarn, while NOCIL Ltd submitted the application concerning TDQ imports.



The DGTR confirmed that both investigations were launched after receiving duly substantiated written applications from these domestic entities.

Should the investigations reveal that dumping practices have caused material harm to domestic manufacturers, the DGTR may recommend the implementation of anti-dumping duties on these imports.



The final authority to impose such duties rests with India's Finance Ministry.



These investigations are conducted under the framework of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), headquartered in Geneva, and are designed to protect domestic industries from unfair trading practices while maintaining a level playing field between domestic and foreign producers.

India's anti-dumping initiatives have gained significant momentum in 2024, with the DGTR initiating 43 investigations across various products.



Notably, 34 of these investigations target imports from China, while others focus on goods from Russia, Taiwan, and Japan.



The country has already implemented anti-dumping duties on numerous products, particularly those imported from China, as part of its broader trade defense strategy.

(KNN Bureau)