Pawan Kalyan Irked By Questions About Pushpa 2 Stampede Case Involving Nephew Allu Arjun Watch Video

Pawan Kalyan appeared visibly irritated on Saturday while facing a barrage of questions about the Pushpa 2 stampede case involving his nephew. The Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM had been visiting a Dalit official who was in the line of duty. He insisted that cinema and the Allu Arjun case was 'not relevant' to the discussion.



"It's not relevant. Here I am talking about people dying, and you're asking about cinema. Have a bigger heart, please...Let your debate go beyond cinema; I'm being candid. Let's talk about the atrocities happening in our state. Cinema is such a small thing," he can be heard saying in a video posted by TV5.

Kalyan also warned that any political leader who "attacked" or "obstructed" a government official on duty would face stern action. The remarks came following his visit to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Kadapa. A Dalit government official was recently attacked in the area - allegedly by local YSRCP leader C Sudarshan Reddy.

The media interaction comes a day after the Telugu superstar made a virtual court appearance and sought bail. The Pushpa 2 star was arrested on December 13 after a film screening for his latest movie led to a stampede in Hyderabad - killing a woman and leaving her son critically injured.

The incident took place at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad as a massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the star. The situation had escalated as Allu Arjun waved to fans from the sunroof of his vehicle.



Police allege that this action contributed to the chaos - resulting in the death of a woman named Revathi while her son sustained serious injuries. Officials also claimed that his team failed to take necessary actions to defuse the situation - despite being informed about the large crowd and potential danger.

