Maharashtra Horror: Man Pours Petrol On Wife, Sets Her On Fire For Giving Birth To Third Daughter

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a horrific incident, a man in Maharashtra's Parbhani allegedly set his wife on fire for giving birth to their third daughter, Hindustan Times quoted the as saying on December 28.

The police identified the man as 32-year-old Kundlik Uttam Kale.

Briefing about the incident, the police stated that Kundlik Uttam Kal poured on his wife Maina in Gangakhed Naka on Thursday night, which is 520 kilometres from Mumbai.

Following the incident, the victim's sister informed the Mumbai Police and, in a complaint, said that the accused used to taunt his wife over giving birth to three daughters and would frequently pick fights with her on this issue.

On Thursday night, amidst the argument the accused allegedly poured petrol on her and set her ablaze, said the complainant. The woman died while being taken to a hospital for treatment.

"On Thursday night, after one such argument, he poured petrol on her and set her ablaze. She ran out of the house screaming where people tried to douse the fire. However, by then she was severely burnt and died while being rushed to a hospital," the official told PTI.

Meanwhile, the Gangakhed police station official informed that Kale has been arrested for murder.

Previous incidents

Earlier this week, a 54-year-old man in Pune allegedly sexually assaulted and killed two minor sisters, aged 8 and 9.

The accused was identified as Ajay Das who hails from West Bengal and worked as a cook in a small eatery under the jurisdiction of Rajgurunagar police station. He allegedly committed the crime on Wednesday.

“Das was the neighbour of the victims' family. On Wednesday, we received a complaint about two missing minor sisters. Later, their bodies were found inside a drum used for storing water near their house,” a senior official said.

According to the HT report, Das allegedly sexually assaulted the younger child first, but targeted the elder sister when she went looking for her younger sister. Later, Das also killed both sisters , the official said.

“We received information that Das was planning to flee via train on Thursday. Our team nabbed him from a hotel near Pune city. He has been booked for rape and murder of the two minor girls,” the official added.

With agency inputs.