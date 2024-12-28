Artist Evan Bobo Gifts Interactive Sculpture EARTHBALLS To Center For Great Apes Following Miami Art Week 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

In a unique twist, the orangutans and chimpanzees at the Center for Great Apes had the same opportunity to interact with the piece. This donation aligns with the Center's mission of providing enriching experiences for its residents, many of whom were formerly used in entertainment or as exotic pets.

Bobo, founder of the art installation practice Explore More Beyond, spent three months creating "EARTHBALLS" in a 10x10 storage unit. The project aims to transform discarded materials into thought-provoking art that promotes environmental consciousness and community involvement.

"This donation to the Center for Great Apes extends the life and purpose of 'EARTHBALLS' beyond Art Basel," said Bobo. "It's exciting to think that these incredible animals will now have the chance to explore and interact with the piece, much like the art enthusiasts in Miami did."

The Center for Great Apes, home to 66 orangutans and chimpanzees, is the only accredited orangutan sanctuary in the United States. This generous gift from Bobo provided a unique form of enrichment for the sanctuary's residents.

