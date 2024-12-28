'Lathi-Tantra' Detrimental To Democracy: Prashant Kishore Reacts To BPSC Row, Tejashwi Yadav Labels Govt As 'Corrupt'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants first staged a protest outside the commission's office in Patna on December 13, demanding cancellation of the exam. Alleging irregularities, the raised concerns over malpractices surfaced during the examination process.

Over the BPSC row, former Bihar Deputy Chief Tejashwi Yadav charged at CM Nitish Kumar and suggested that the was only of corrupt people. The RJD leader said,“There is no government here...The CM is silent on all the issues...When our government was there, the youths were happy. Today there are only marks on their body (under Nitish Kumar's government).”

| Bihar bandh on Jan 1? BPSC paper 'leak' row flares up - what's the controversy?

He added,“The CM is lost somewhere. It seems that he has become history and there is no CM in the state...This government is only of corrupt people,” reported ANI.

Criticising the Bihar government, Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishore on Friday claimed that democracy in the state has been replaced by“lathi-tantra.” Expressing solidarity with the protesting students, Prashant Kishore said, "Democracy has transformed into 'lathi-tantra' over the last 1-2 years. If any section of society approaches the government to express their views, the response is often a lathi charge."

He further suggested that if people are expressing their views peacefully and democratically, there is absolutely no justification for a lathi charge. He called for action against the use of force and lathi-charges. "We oppose the use of force against students," Kishore asserted."

| BPSC aspirants tear question papers at exam hall amid paper leak rumours: Video

Meanwhile, special executive magistrate MS Khan warned of strict action against violence. He informed that no agitator would be permitted in the prohibited areas. He added,“We have eyes on the provokers and will take legal action when the time comes... The police force is sufficient and no one (protestor) will be allowed to break the law or move towards BPSC... We will try to handle the crowd peacefully but if it commits violence, strict action will be taken.”

| BPSC 70th CCE 2024: Police lathicharge students protesting outside BPSC office

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav also condemned the police action and said that resorting to a lathi-charge against students was unjust. "They shouldn't have done this. It's wrong," ANI quoted Lalu Yadav as saying.

Defending their action and denying any injuries to the protesting aspirants, police authorities claimed that only "mild force" was used.

(With ANI inputs)