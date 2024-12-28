APAN Star Awards 2024: Kim Tae Ri, Ji Chang Wook, Byeon Woo Seok And Others Shine

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kim Tae Ri clinched the Daesang (Grand Prize) at the APAN Star Awards 2024 for her extraordinary portrayal in Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born, while actors from Lovely Runner and Queen of Tears dominated the awards with multiple wins. Ji Chang Wook also earned accolades for his outstanding contributions to Korean drama.

Held on December 27 and hosted by Kim Seung Woo and Park Sun Young, the ceremony celebrated the best in Korean television, evaluating content from domestic broadcasters and OTT platforms. Presented by the Korea Entertainment Management Association and the Seoul Economic Promotion Agency, the prestigious event was exclusively aired on tvN and BigK.

With remarkable talent recognized across various categories, the APAN Star Awards showcased the vibrancy and global appeal of Korean dramas.

The ceremony highlighted the rich diversity and worldwide appeal of Korean television, celebrating exceptional performances, compelling storytelling, and groundbreaking productions. Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born emerged as the evening's standout, reaffirming the vibrancy and creative excellence of the Korean entertainment industry.

Key winners list

Best Child Actress: Park So Yi (The Atypical Family)

Best Child Actor: Lee Joo Won (Queen of Tears)

Best New Actress: Kang Mina (Welcome to Samdal-ri)

Best New Actor: Noh Jae Won (Doubt and Daily Dose of Sunshine)

Best Female Actor: Jung Young Joo (Lovely Runner)

Best Newcomer Actress: Chae Won Bin (Doubt)

Best Supporting Actress: Kim Jung Nan (Queen of Tears)

Best Supporting Actor: Jeon Bae Soo (Queen of Tears)

Best Couple Award: Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon (Lovely Runner)

Global Star Award: Byeon Woo Seok

Excellence Awards

Female Excellence in Mid-Length Drama: Jung Eun Chae (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born, Your Honor)

Male Excellence in Mid-Length Drama: Lee Yi Kyung (Marry My Husband)

Female Top Excellence in Long-Form Drama: Oh Hyun Kyung (Suji and Uri)

Male Top Excellence in Long-Form Drama: Kim Dong Jun (Korea-Khitan War)

Male Top Excellence in Mid-Length Drama: Ji Chang Wook (Welcome to Samdal-ri)

Female Top Excellence in Miniseries: Lee Hanee (Knight Flower)

Special Honors

Best OST:“Sudden Shower” by ECLIPSE (Lovely Runner)

Achievement Award: Kim Young Ok

Best Director: Lee Myung Woo (Boyhood)

APAN Star Awards: Honoring excellence in Korean television

The APAN Star Awards, an esteemed annual event organized by the Korea Entertainment Management Association (KEMA), celebrates outstanding achievements in Korean television dramas. Since its inception in 2012, the awards have become a hallmark of recognition for exceptional talent and production in the entertainment industry.

Categories highlighting excellence

The APAN Star Awards recognize contributions across various domains in television dramas:

Grand Prize (Daesang): The most prestigious accolade, awarded to an individual or drama for exceptional contributions to the industry.

Top Excellence Awards: Celebrates lead actors and actresses for their remarkable performances.

Excellence Awards: Acknowledges supporting roles and other notable contributions.

Popularity Awards: Determined by fan votes, these awards spotlight actors and dramas that resonate with audiences worldwide.

Eligibility

The awards are inclusive of all Korean dramas aired throughout the year, regardless of the network or platform. This ensures a comprehensive evaluation of talent and production across major broadcasting channels