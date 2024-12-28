Give The Gift Of Sound: Help Transform The Lives Of Palestinian Children With Hearing Loss
The Bethlehem Arab Society for Rehabilitation (BASR) has launched a fundraising campaign aimed at providing hearing AIDS for children who have undergone cochlear implant surgeries or who are in need of hearing devices.
BASR emphasized that these devices will enable children to communicate effectively, access education, and fully integrate into society.
The organization stated that this campaign is not solely about raising funds but also aims to create a more inclusive community where children with severe hearing impairments can access the tools they need to ensure their educational and social participation, unlocking their full potential through the support of donors.
BASR called on all generous individuals to join this campaign, which has the power to transform the lives of many children.
For more information about the campaign or to contribute, please visit the campaign page:
