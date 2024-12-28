India investigates Canadian universities due to human trafficking allegations

(MENAFN) India has launched an investigation into the alleged involvement of Canadian colleges and Indian entities in a human trafficking and money laundering operation. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) revealed on Tuesday that it had uncovered a network facilitating the illegal entry of Indians into the United States via Canada. This investigation follows the tragic deaths of a family from Gujarat in 2022, who perished while attempting to cross the US-Canada border.



The ED has filed charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Bhavesh Ashokbhai Patel and others, accusing them of orchestrating a "well-planned conspiracy." The investigation found that individuals were admitted to Canadian colleges under the guise of higher education, only to abandon their studies and illegally cross into the US. The accused also allegedly refunded tuition fees to students, further raising suspicions of collusion. Victims reportedly paid between 5.5 to 6 million rupees ($64,000 to $70,000) each for these services.



The ED's probe has identified two Indian entities that help secure foreign college admissions, facilitating over 35,000 students annually, with more than 100 Canadian colleges implicated. Some institutions near the Canada-US border are suspected of being involved in human trafficking. India is the largest source of international students in Canada, with over 427,000 Indian students enrolled as of August 2024.



MENAFN28122024000045015687ID1109036582