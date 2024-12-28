Russian outbreaking cancer vaccine release timeline unveiled

(MENAFN) Russian scientists are preparing to release a groundbreaking cancer vaccine by 2025, according to Alexander Gintsburg, head of the Gamaleya Research Institute. Building on the rapid development of the Sputnik V vaccine, the new cancer drug is based on mRNA technology, which showed great promise during the pandemic. The therapeutic vaccine is designed for cancer patients, prompting the immune system to target and destroy malignant cells.



The vaccine uses Cytotoxic lymphocytes, or white blood cells, to recognize and eliminate cancer cells by identifying antigens on tumor surfaces. Gintsburg highlighted that the vaccine offers a significant advantage by producing high concentrations of the target protein, which enhances immune response.



The new treatment is personalized, as it will be tailored to each patient’s unique tumor. Initial research has shown promising results in treating melanoma in mice, and models are being developed for other cancers, such as lung, pancreatic, and kidney cancers, which have poor responses to traditional treatments like surgery and chemotherapy.



Clinical trials are expected to begin at the Hertsen Oncological Research Institute and Blokhin Cancer Center in September 2025, with the treatment set to be tested on a small group of patients before wider use. The vaccine is expected to be registered by the Ministry of Health and, once approved, will be available at medical centers across Russia.



