Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Rises By 1,690 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of December 28, 2024, Russia has suffered approximately 784,200 casualties in Ukraine since the invasion began on February 24, 2022, with 1,690 killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 9,651 (+7) Russian tanks, 19,970 (+19) armored fighting vehicles, 21,408 (+29) artillery systems, 1,256 multiple rocket launchers, 1,032 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,003 missiles. The Russian has also lost 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 21,013 (+14) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 32,328 (+66) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,668 pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.