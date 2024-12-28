Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Rises By 1,690 In Past Day
Date
12/28/2024 2:11:29 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of December 28, 2024, Russia has suffered approximately 784,200 casualties in Ukraine since the invasion began on February 24, 2022, with 1,690 soldiers killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 9,651 (+7) Russian tanks, 19,970 (+19) armored fighting vehicles, 21,408 (+29) artillery systems, 1,256 multiple rocket launchers, 1,032 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,003 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 21,013 (+14) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 32,328 (+66) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,668 pieces of special equipment.
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
MENAFN28122024000193011044ID1109036473
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.