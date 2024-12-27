Baby John Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan's Action Movie Sees Another Drop Mints ₹19.65 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Baby John collection Day 3: Baby John starring Varun Dhawan witnessed another drop in its daily collection. According to Sacnilk, early estimates show that the Hindi adaptation of Atlee's 2016 Tamil blockbuster starring Vijay, Theri, minted just ₹3.65 crore on the third day of its release.

With the day 3 collection , the total collection of Varun Dhawan's now stands at ₹19.65 crore. The overall occupany of the film in hindi language was 11.45 percent. Chennai recorded the maximum occupancy with 23.50 percent while Bengaluru recorded 16.25 percent occupancy. Cities like Mumbai and Pune recorded 14.50 percent occupancy while Jaipur recorded 13.25 percent.

Media reports suggest that Baby John was made with an estimated budget of ₹180 crore (around $22 million). However, despite this significant investment, the film's box office earnings show a tough beginning in recovering its production expenses.

Baby John's release-day earnings gave Varun Dhawan his“best-ever opening” at the box office in the last five years. His Bhediya earned ₹7.48 crore on its first day and Jugjugg Jeeyo ₹9.28 crore on its opening day. "Baby John" also holds "the record for the highest opening day collection among remake films" released after the pandemic, the makers further said.





The film is directed by Kalees. Speaking of the plot, the Hindi action film stars Dhawan in the dual roles of police inspector Satya Verma and John, his alter ego. "Baby John" is presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios and produced by A for Apple Studios and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios. Apart from Varun, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff round out the cast of the film.

(With inputs from agencies)