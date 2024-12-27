Top News On December 27: Rupee Hits New Low Tributes Pour In For Manmohan Singh Hailstorm Alert In Delhi, More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top news on December 27: From Rupee hitting a record low of 85.395 on strong NDF dollar bids on Friday to stock ending on gains - here's a list of the top news for Friday, December 27.

Indian rupee hits new lows on Friday

The Indian rupee hit a new record low on Friday, driven by strong demand for the dollar in the non-deliverable forwards (NDF) market. The rupee fell 0.6%, reaching a fresh low of 85.7437 per dollar, marking its biggest single-day drop since February 2023, as reported by Bloomberg.

The rupee's breach on Friday, December 27 is the ninth consecutive session of decline for the rupee, which has now weakened by 3 per cent against the US dollar this year. As a result, the rupee is on track to post annual losses for the seventh consecutive year.

Indian stock market ends on a positive note

The Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty 50, closed with gains on Friday, December 27, driven by strong performances from banking and auto heavyweights like Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, and Tata Motors.

On a weekly basis, both indices ended nearly 1 per cent higher during the holiday-shortened week. This followed a 5 per cent decline in the previous week.

Delhi hailstorm alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for hailstorms in Delhi, on Friday, December 27. has also predicted cold to severe cold day conditions for some parts of Himachal Pradesh on December 27 and 28.

Following low visibility conditions at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, authorities also released an advisory for passengers on Friday.“Low Visibility Procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport. However, there has been no impact on flight operations. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” Delhi Airport posted on X.

Manmohan Singh's funeral ceremony schedule

India's ex-PM Manmohan Singh breathed his last at the AIIMS emergency ward on Thursday, December 26. His funeral ceremony and last rites will take place on Saturday, December 28. In honour of the leader who played a pivotal role in opening India's economy to the world, the Centre has also cancelled all scheduled government programs for Friday, December 27, as a mark of mourning.



