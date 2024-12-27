Searches Conducted In Kharkiv Region Targeting TRC And MMC Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, 39 searches were carried out involving employees of district Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TRC) and Military Medical Commissions (MMC), who are implicated in a case concerning document falsification to evade mobilization.

This was reported on by Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Investigative Department of the Main Directorate of the National in Kharkiv region, as cited by Ukrinform.

"Thirty-nine searches targeting TRC and MMC employees revealed a scheme where officials colluded to from draft evaders. They abused their authority, operated in concert for an extended period, and managed to remove individuals from military registration without legal grounds. Officials entered knowingly false information into documents, resulting in military-age individuals being declared unfit or partially fit for service," Bolvinov stated.

According to Bolvinov, those involved also "facilitated the illegal crossing of men over the border." "They also engaged in payroll fraud - issuing salaries to individuals who were not performing military service. For money, they 'resolved issues' regarding the mobilization of vehicles intended for the front lines," he added.

in

He noted that money, assets, military records, and medical documents were seized from all suspects, and their property has been frozen. Law enforcement is currently reviewing the documentation and interrogating those involved.

"Particular attention is being paid to the wealth and assets of TRC and MMC personnel. We are investigating the origin of every single hryvnia," Bolvinov emphasized.

As previously reported, 13 members of the Medical and Social Expert Commissions (MSEC) in Kharkiv region are implicated in criminal proceedings.