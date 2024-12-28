Delhi Police Traffic Advisory: Avoid THESE Routes Due To Ex-PM Manmohan Singh's Last Rites

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Traffic had issued an advisory before the funeral of former Prime Dr Manmohan Singh, detailing restrictions and diversions on key routes in New Delhi. The advisory urged the public to avoid specific roads and opt for public to help reduce traffic congestion.

Singh, widely regarded as the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away on Thursday night at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, following age-related medical complications. He was 92 years old.

In a post on X, Delhi Traffic police wrote,“Special Traffic Arrangements have been made on the solemn occasion of the State Funeral of Late Dr. PM Manmohan Singh on 28.12.2024 at 11:45 AM at Nigam Bodh Ghat.”

Keeping in mind the number of foreign dignitaries, VIPs/VVIPs and general public likely to visit the cremation ground, traffic has been diverted from Raja Ram Kohli Marg, Rajghat Red Light, Signature Bridge and Yudhister Setu, the advisory said.

Traffic restrictions/diversions may be imposed on Ring Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Boulevard Road, SPM Marg, Lothian Road, Netaji Subhash Marg and their surrounding roads/stretches from 7 am till 3 pm, it said.

"People are advised to avoid these roads/stretches and the area from where the procession will be taken out. Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to normal traffic flow. In case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, police should be informed," the advisory said.

Meanwhile, final preparations for the funeral were underway at Nigambodh Ghat, where the last rites of the former prime minister will be performed at 11:45 am with full state honours.

Regarded as the architect of India's economic reforms, Singh served as prime minister for a decade, from 2004 to 2014.

In his honour, a seven-day national mourning period is being observed nationwide. During this time, the national flag will fly at half-mast, as announced by the Union Home Ministry.

After his second term, Dr Singh retired from public life, having led India through a period of unprecedented growth and international recognition. He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA lost the general elections.

(With inputs from PTI)