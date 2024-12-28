Delhi News: 20-Year-Old Man Swallows Razor In Anger After Fight With Father THIS Happened Next

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Doctors at a private hospital in Delhi successfully treated a 20-year-old man who swallowed a shaving razor after an argument with his father. A report by news agency ANI stated that he was suffering from depression and suicidal tendencies.

As per the report, the 20-year-old ingested razor in two parts–the blade holder and the handle–posing a threat to his life. The report further stated that his father, too, suffered from a mental illness, adding to the family's challenges.

How did doctors successfully remove the razor?

Scans revealed that the blade holder was stuck in his stomach while the handle had shifted to the large intestine. A surgical team led by Dr Tarun Mittal and consisting of Dr Anmol Ahuja, Dr Shresth Manglik, Dr Rakesh S, Dr Karthik Krishna, and Dr Tanushree Nahata carried out a two-step procedure, ANI reported.

Explaining the procedure, first, a laparotomy was performed to open the stomach and remove the blade. Next, the handle located in the colon was carefully moved and pushed further down. Using sigmoidoscopy, the handle was successfully removed. The report stated that the procedure required careful planning and close teamwork.

Dr Tarun Mittal , as quoted by ANI, said,“This was a peculiar case, not only because of the nature of the foreign body but also the psychological factors at play. Addressing such cases requires both good medical care and sensitivity to the patient's mental health.”



He also highlighted the importance of seeking early help for mental health problems and removing the stigma around mental illness.“Many people hesitate to seek care due to fear or shame, which can lead to dangerous situations,” Mittal added.

After the surgery, his physical recovery was good, and he is now being referred for counselling to help with his depression and suicidal thoughts. However, the family is also seeking support for his father's mental health issues.

The patient's mother said,“We are deeply relieved and thankful to the doctors for their prompt action and care,” as quoted by ANI.

Complimenting the surgical team, Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of Sir Gangaram Hospital, said,“I compliment the surgical team for this delicate surgery. At Sir Gangaram Hospital, we are committed to a holistic approach, and Mental health issues concern us. Also, special effects are taken to look after such individuals.”

(With inputs from ANI)