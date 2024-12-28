Top 10 Hindi Web Series 2024: Must-Watch OTT Releases IC 814, Murder In Mahim, Gyaarah Gyaarah And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In 2024, many Hindi web series impressed viewers and critics alike. Here are our picks for the top 10 of those.

Maamla Hai

Plot: At Patparganj District Court, quirky staff try to deliver justice amidst chaos, where their eccentric ways often clash with legal rules and procedures.

Cast: Ravi Kishan, Yashpal Sharma, Nidhi Bisht

Where to watch: Netflix

Murder In Mahim

Plot: officer Shivajirao Jende and retired journalist Peter Fernandes investigate a Mumbai murder, uncovering secrets of greed, despair, and longing while confronting the ghosts of their broken friendship.

Cast: Vijay Raaz, Ashutosh Rana, Shivani Raghuvanshi

Where to watch: JioCinema

Killer Soup

Plot: A struggling home chef plots to replace her husband, Prabhakar, with her lover, Umesh, who happens to be Prabhakar's squint-eyed lookalike.

Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee, Nassar

Where to watch: Netflix

Call Me Bae

Plot: Once a wealthy heiress,'Bae loses it all but finds her true strength. Broke yet determined, she tackles Mumbai's newsrooms, discovers herself and breaks stories with her street-smart style.

Cast: Ananya Panday, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vir Das

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper

Plot: Tribhuvan Mishra, a CA working in Noida, becomes a sex worker for women. This leads him to crime, moral struggles and challenges in middle-class life.

Cast: Manav Kaul, Tillotama Shome, Shweta Basu Prasad

Where to watch: Netflix

Shekhar Home

Plot: Shekhar and Jayvrat solve murders in West Bengal, including cases with“U” engraved on victims' arms, inspiring them to start a detective agency and tackle mysteries across East India.

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Ranvir Shorey,

Where to watch: JioCinema

Gyaarah Gyaarah

Plot: Gyaarah Gyaarah is a thrilling mystery set in Uttarakhand that spans three decades. Police inspectors Yug and Shaurya, from different timelines, solve cases linked through a mysterious walkie-talkie at 11:11 PM.

Cast: Kritika Kamra, Raghav Juyal, Dhairya Karwa

Where to watch: ZEE5

Murshid

Plot: Retired gangster Murshid Pathan returns to crime to protect his family while officer Kumar Pratap Rana investigates a case tied to Murshid.

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Tanuj Virwani, Zakir Hussain

Where to watch: ZEE5

Bad Cop

Plot: Karan, a determined cop, battles the powerful villain Kazbe while struggling to balance his dangerous mission with the challenges of his personal relationships.

Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Anurag Kashyap, Harleen Sethi

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Plot: The story revolves around the 1999 hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight by militants, forcing it to land in Taliban-controlled Kandahar and sparking a political crisis.

Cast: Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur

Where to watch: Netflix