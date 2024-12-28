Two People In Bengal With EPIC Cards With Same Numbers As Individuals In Gujarat A Concern For ECI

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 28 (IANS) A disturbing factor has been brought to the notice of the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal where there have been instances of residents being allotted the same EPIC card numbers given to people residing in different states.

The matter has been brought to the notice of the office of the CEO, West Bengal by an association of migrant workers from the state, who also had forwarded a communique to the CEO in this connection on Friday evening.

The IANS cross-checked and confirmed at least two instances where residents of West Bengal have been allotted the same EPIC card numbers given to individuals residing in other states, which is evident from the website of the Election Commission of India.

The first such instance is that of EPIC number LPZ2746790. One name to which the particular EPIC number is allotted is that of Taslim Mia, a voter of Gangarampur Assembly constituency and Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency in South Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

The second name which has been allotted the same EPIC number LPZ2746790 is Jignesh Makvana, a voter of the Danilimda Assembly constituency and Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat.

The second such instance is related to EPIC number LPZ2746576. One name to which the particular EPIC number is allotted is that of Sahin Alam, a voter of Gangarampur Assembly constituency and Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency in South Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

The second name which has been allotted the same EPIC number LPZ2746576 is that of Ayubkhan Pathan, a voter of Danilimda Assembly constituency and Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat.

Till the time the report was filed, the office of the CEO maintained a total silence in the matter.

However, an office bearer of the association which has brought this to the notice to the office of the CEO has expressed concern over the development.

He said that if such instances go on happening then there are high possibilities of harassment of the migrant workers from West Bengal going to other states for livelihood at their respective workplaces.